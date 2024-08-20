Berbice man feared drowned

Authorities in Berbice are conducting an investigation into the alleged drowning of Rayon Captain, known as “Chippy,” a 42-year-old self-employed individual residing at Lot 401 Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue in New Amsterdam.

The incident occurred on Sunday.

Captain’s reputed wife, Ramrattie Williamson, a 61-year-old housewife explained that on Sunday, at approximately 15:30hrs, the family was enjoying post-wedding celebrations at Canje Creek, engaging in recreational activities and consuming alcoholic beverages.

Later at around 17:15hrs, they decided to swim in the creek.

According to Williamson, Captain ventured further into the water where he went underwater; he never resurfaced.

“We never see he onto now,” Williamson related.

Investigations are ongoing and searches are continuing to locate the man’s body.