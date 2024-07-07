Berbice man, doing “fine hustle”, nabbed with 11.5lbs marijuana

Police in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) have arrested a 23-year-old labourer, who was found in possession of 11.5 lbs of suspected Marijuana.

The discovery was made at around 07:45 hrs this morning (Sunday) by the ranks, who were on mobile patrol duty in the vicinity of First Street Islington Village, East Bank Berbice.

The ranks observed a man walking along the street near the Sea Wall area, acting suspiciously. They then approached the man, who gave his name as Chris Gonsalves, a 23-year-old Labourer from West Canje, Berbice.

A search was carried out on his person and the immediate surroundings, during which Police found a bulky parcel over the seawall containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.