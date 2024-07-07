Berbice man, doing “fine hustle”, nabbed with 11.5lbs marijuana

Police in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) have arrested a 23-year-old labourer, who was found in possession of 11.5 lbs of suspected Marijuana.
The discovery was made at around 07:45 hrs this morning (Sunday) by the ranks, who were on mobile patrol duty in the vicinity of First Street Islington Village, East Bank Berbice.
The ranks observed a man walking along the street near the Sea Wall area, acting suspiciously. They then approached the man, who gave his name as Chris Gonsalves, a 23-year-old Labourer from West Canje, Berbice.
A search was carried out on his person and the immediate surroundings, during which Police found a bulky parcel over the seawall containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.
The 23-year-old was told of the offence committed and cautioned, after which he blurted out to the Police: “Sir, is a ‘fine hustle’ I doing, is about ten pounds, give me a chance.”
Nevertheless, the suspect was arrested and taken to Central Police Station along with the suspected cannabis. At the station, the suspected cannabis was photographed and weighed in Gonsalves’ presence, and it amounted to 11.5 pounds.
Gonsalves was placed into custody pending investigation. He is slated to be charged.