Berbice man arrested for possession of $3.5M worth of marijuana

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after he was busted with a large quantity of marijuana in his possession.

Andrew Samuel Sealey of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice is expected to be charged with the possession of narcotics for the purposes of trafficking.

Reports are that on Tuesday, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) conducted an operation at Patrick Dam Angoy’s Avenue when they arrested the suspect who had a bag in his possession.

A search of the bag revealed five parcels containing the suspected narcotics. The suspect along with his belongings were taken to the CANU Headquarters where the substance was confirmed to be marijuana.

It weighed a total of 3.9kg and carried a street value of $3.5M.