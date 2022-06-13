Berbice labourer found dead in hammock

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old man who was on Monday found dead in a hammock at his home at Bushlot, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Dead is Alan Padmore, also known as “Jockey Boy”, a father of a four-year-old boy.

Reports are that at the time of the discovery, a piece of cloth was found wrapped around the man’s neck.

Reports are that on Sunday at around 08:00hrs, the man left home for work as per normal. The woman’s wife told investigators that at around 09:00hrs, she spoke with the man via video chat.

At around 20:30hrs, after the man did not return home, the woman said she retired to bed. The next morning, the woman discovered her husband’s motionless body in the hammock.

Police were immediately contacted and visited the scene where the “man’s body was examined and an impression was seen under his neck, suspected to be caused by the piece of hammock cloth.”

Further investigations are ongoing.