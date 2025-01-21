47-Y-O man busted with over 3lbs marijuana Netherlands ship ordered to pay GPL over $250M for damaged submarine cable Andrews Supermarket burglarised "Budget 2025 will continue to deliver to Guyanese people" - Finance Minister ahead of today's presentation PPP/C getting better results with same public servants who worked under APNU/AFC – Edghill Man on $300k bail for several gun-related crimes
Berbice labourer crushed to death by concrete slab

30 January 2025
A 47-year-old labourer was today crushed to death by a concrete slab at Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is  Ragunandan Singh called “Roy”, who resided at Lot 40 Grant 1803 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said investigations revealed that the man would break away concrete from an abandoned house, to create bricks, which he would sell around the neighbourhood.

It is suspected that while he was breaking the concrete wall, a solid piece of the concrete floor measuring about 10ft x 12ft, fell and pinned him to the earth surface, causing him to received several injuries about his body.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted.

