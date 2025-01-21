Berbice labourer crushed to death by concrete slab

A 47-year-old labourer was today crushed to death by a concrete slab at Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Ragunandan Singh called “Roy”, who resided at Lot 40 Grant 1803 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said investigations revealed that the man would break away concrete from an abandoned house, to create bricks, which he would sell around the neighbourhood.

It is suspected that while he was breaking the concrete wall, a solid piece of the concrete floor measuring about 10ft x 12ft, fell and pinned him to the earth surface, causing him to received several injuries about his body.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted.