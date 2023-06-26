Berbice family calls for justice for man killed by speeding driver on EBD road

Joshua Madanlall

By: Andrew Carmichael

Family members of 33-year-old Joshua Madanlall, who was killed by a speeding and intoxicated driver on Saturday night, are calling for justice, noting that the father of one has made tremendous sacrifices for his loved ones and did not deserve to die in such a horrific manner.

Madanlall, also known as “Bangie”, was a construction worker of Second Street, Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice.

The fatal accident occurred around 20:40h on Saturday along the Little Diamond New Access Road, also known as the Mocha to Diamond New Road.

According to Police reports, a hire car, HB 6038, was travelling south along the eastern driving lane of the New Diamond Access Road at a fast rate. However, while in the vicinity of Prospect New Housing Scheme, the left front portion of the vehicle collided with Madanlall, who was walking on the edge of the road.

The impact caused the pedestrian to be thrown in a south-eastern direction, resulting in his head hitting the right rear side of another motorcar, PRR 440, which was parked on the eastern parapet of the road.

Madanlall was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s wife, Ann Gorsira said her husband was heading home from work when the accident occurred.

“In the video, we see some of the brains pitch out from his head, his forehead smash in and a part of his hand crush,” the woman recalled.

Madanlall had been working at a location at Diamond for close to two months and went home to his family in Berbice, fortnightly.

“The last I heard from him was Friday morning at about 9:30hrs and he tell me that he would work late and he would travel and come down late Friday night. Then he tell me that he would buy something for his daughter and he asked me if I would want chicken and I said ‘no’. He asked me if I can make two roti for him… he also talk to his daughter,” the woman said in recounting the last conversation she had with her husband.

Meanwhile, police say following the crash, the driver of the speeding car was apprehended by villagers at Seventh Avenue in Diamond.

According to the police, a breathalyzer test revealed alcohol levels of 94 micrograms and 93 micrograms in his system, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 micrograms.

Family members are calling for justice noting that Madanlall was the breadwinner for his family including his three-year-old daughter who is expected to begin her schooling in September.

Meanwhile, the police say the driver was served a Notice of Intended Prosecution. He is expected to appear in court sometime this week.