Berbice Expo set for October 14-17

Berbice Expo and Trade Fair is set for October 14-17 at the Albion Sports Complex on the Corentyne.

This was announced by the coordinator of the event, Tajpaul Adjodhea, on Friday during the official launch of the event, held at the office of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

This expo, returning after a two-year hiatus occasioned by the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, will feature a wide range of exhibitors across the manufacturing, services and retail industries.

This year’s expo will be themed “Advancing food security through agriculture sustainability and innovation.”

Speaking at Friday’s launch, CCCC President Mohammed Rafeek said 2019 seemed a long time ago.

“Our Expo this year is a bit of a cross between the Agri Expo and our regular Expo. If you had gone to the Agri Expo at the Convention Centre – where we had that big gathering of the heads of the Caribbean, where they announced that they are going to reduce the cost of the importation of food to the Caribbean by 25 per cent by 2025 – (you would know) our Expo is focusing this year on agriculture, but also on business, tourism; and we would like this Expo to be one where the participants can see rewards and the merit of going there.”

Official launch of the Berbice Expo and Trade Fair 2022

According to Rafeek, there is a need for Government agencies to play a big role in the Expo.

“We would like the Central Housing (CH&PA) to come in and to be a part of this Expo so that people going there will be able to make inquiries from them directly how they can be able to access a house lot. This Expo will have benefits for businesses to be able to improve themselves.”

Rafeek pointed out that the offices of the CCCC at Rose Hall Town are set in such a way that Government agencies can utilise the premises to meet with business persons and other members of the public.

Region Six Chairman David Armogan, who officially launched the Expo, noted that the Expo is the largest single event in the Region; one which sees thousands of persons attending over the four-day period.

“It not only gives persons an opportunity to display their products, but it also gives families an opportunity to take their children and their relatives and friends… It is a family outing besides a Trade Fair, so it is a double whammy,” Armogan noted.

Meanwhile, Director of Business in the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, John Edghill, explained that Government would be supporting the Expo in a big way. He challenged the organisers to get commercial banks to participate in the Expo, along with major investment players and persons who want to partner with others, and not just in agriculture.

The Berbice Expo and Trade Fair was last held in 2019. That was the event’s 16th edition.