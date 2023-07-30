Berbice duo sets new standards in luxury real estate development

An artistic impression of the luxurious apt building that is being constructed at Green Acres

Guyana’s landscape continues to be transformed, and several companies are taking advantage of this development by erecting state-of-the-art apartment buildings to cater to the demands of the local hospitality sector.

One such project is the construction of luxury apartment buildings in the gated community of Green Acres at Providence, East Bank Demerara, undertaken by MACK Developers Inc. – a real estate company that is committed to bringing a higher quality of housing to the market.

The primary goal of MACK Developers is to create exceptional living spaces that combine elegance, comfort, and functionality. These luxury apartments are designed for long-term rental, and are also available for sale, offering prospective homeowners and discerning tenants an opportunity to experience the epitome of refined living.

The company’s flagship project at Green Acres features 18 lavish two-bedroom apartments, each meticulously crafted to exude sophistication and provide an unparalleled living experience.

Ryan Salim

With a wealth of experience in construction and real estate development, Ryan Salim, one of the co-founders of MACK Developers, successfully worked on the development of one of the premier gated community projects in Guyana, establishing his expertise in the field over the course of two decades.

Nichol Ally, the other visionary behind MACK Developers, brings a background in logistics, having served as the CEO of one of the largest logistics companies in the USA. His extensive knowledge and strategic acumen enable MACK Developers to seamlessly coordinate and execute projects, ensuring the highest level of quality and efficiency in every aspect of their real estate development.

Nichol Ally

Lifelong friends from Corriverton, Corentyne Berbice, Ryan and Nichol are making waves in the world of luxury real estate development with their visionary company. Rooted in a deep bond forged during their formative years at Skeldon Line Path Secondary School, Ryan and Nichol’s journey has come full circle, as they return to their homeland eager to contribute to its growth while revolutionizing the real estate landscape.

MACK Developers aims to expand its footprint by introducing luxury apartments in the East Bank (EBD) and East Coast Demerara (ECD) corridors. Those apartments would feature meticulously designed living spaces that epitomize elegance, while also providing residents with modern amenities and an environment conducive to an elevated lifestyle. Through their unwavering commitment to excellence, MACK Developers, Inc. seeks to redefine the real estate landscape by setting new standards in luxury living.

With an impressive track record, dedication to quality, and relentless pursuit of perfection, MACK Developers is poised to transform the way people experience urban living.