Berbice Chamber to construct $30M Headquarters

An artist’s impression of the new headquarters

After being in existence for over 100 years, the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA), which is the second-oldest chamber in Guyana, is expected to commence construction of its $30 million head office and complex facility by January 2024.

This was disclosed on Sunday by President of the Chamber, Samantha Reid during a fundraising event called “Brunching with Bosses”.

The event was attended by Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh and Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat.

According to Reid, the new facility, when completed, will not only serve as its headquarters but also as a hub for training and capacity-building programmes.

She said this is part of the chamber’s long-term strategy to empower the local business community, especially small enterprises.

“We recognise that many businesses face challenges in areas such as management, accountability, and sustainability. Through initiatives like these, we aim to provide them with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive and achieve longevity.”

In realising that dream, Reid said significant strides have already been made. “We have started the planning process and hope to commence construction as early as January. It is incredible to see our members coming forward with contributions, including building materials, showing their commitment to this cause.”

She stated that two companies have already pledged $3 million combined towards the project.

However, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh explained that the vast development at Palmyra will provide more opportunities within the region. He nevertheless, implored those present to explore the many business opportunities that might be available.

“Your responsibility now is to identify that which you are best able to do in a competitive manner, either mobilise your capital or enter into strategic partnerships in order to mobilise your capital and invest in a viable business opportunity that you would have identified. We must resist the temptation of ‘looking across the table’ and assuming that because the man ‘across the table’ is doing ‘X’, you can do ‘X’ too. Each one of us must know what our relative expertise is and what our relative competence is,” Minister Singh said.

He further encouraged persons to carefully consider the opportunities available before deciding on where they want to invest. “I urge you to do so and to take a long serious look at all of the exciting opportunities – you know that we are doing a lot of construction work but not everybody knows construction work. Construction may be what you are good at or maybe what you are not good at and maybe you should be looking at something else.”