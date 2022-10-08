Berbice cane harvester arrested for brutal chopping of another man

Lawerence Rodriques being attached by the cutlass-wielding cane harvester

A Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) man is now hospitalised after being attacked and brutally chopped by another male, who was armed with a machete (cutlass).

The injured man has been identified as 56-year-old Lawrence Rodrigues, a labourer of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

The incident occurred on Friday at Rose Hall.

Police say the suspect, a 26-year-old cane harvester of Rose Hall Town, and Rodriques had an ongoing feud.

Rodrigues reportedly removed the suspect’s bicycle from in front of his house. This resulted in the cane harvester becoming upset and armed himself with a cutlass. He then confronted Rodrigues on the road and dealt him several chops about his body.

After the brutal attacked that was captured on video, the victim was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital and later transfer to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where his condition is listed as serious.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigation.