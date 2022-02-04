Berbice Bridge reduces toll for sand trucks



The Berbice Bridge

The Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI)on Friday announced that it has taken the initiative to reduce the Freight Charges for trucks transporting sand to Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The new freight charges will be $2,000 for Medium Trucks (single axle) and $4,000 for Large Trucks (double axles). The original cost to cross the bridge was $22,000.

The new freight charges have taken effect from February 3, 2022, until further notice.

This reduction came days after contractors in that Region raised concerns about a shortage of construction material especially white sand.

During a visit to the Region, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill met with several contactors executing road rehabilitation work where it was revealed that some contractors have been experiencing difficulty acquiring white sand to undertake several road projects.