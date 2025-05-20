Benn condemns Opposition’s attempts to malign GPF

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Monday condemned the political opposition for attempting to malign the reputation of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

He was at the time contributing to the debate on the Regional Security System Bill.

Minister Benn admitted that the GPF is not perfect but he contended that the political opposition’s criticism of the organisation, especially in relation to the Adriana Younge case, is uncalled for.

“There is talk about the police misleading the public…the police gave information about a lead that they had, perhaps that the child did leave or was taken out of the place. It turned out to be a false lead. Leads are normal in police investigation work. You look at a number of leads and you discard them as they turn out to be not true or not helpful or not factual…,” he said.

Minister Benn contended that persons are making “political capital” and “monetary capital” out of the death of the 11-year-old, pointing out that even the international assistance provided in the case was not good enough for some sections of society.

Younge was found dead in the pool of the now-gutted Double Day Hotel, Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo on April 24, almost 24 hours after she was reported missing.

Three international pathologists and a retired officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were brought in by the Guyana Government to assist the GPF with the investigation.

The autopsy and investigation have concluded that the child drowned and that there was no foul play involved.

There were concerns about the conduct of the police in responding to the report of the missing child, including the dissemination of information that the girl was seen leaving the hotel in a car.

The person responsible for the dissemination of the inaccurate information has since faced consequences.

Minister Benn explained that misconduct and mistakes by police officers are not unique to the GPF.

But at the end of the day, he contended that the GPF is the legal entity to address criminal matters in the country.

He highlighted, “If something happens at your house or your street…or in your family, who do you call? Ghostbusters? Who will you call?”