Ben Cutting, Tristan Stubbs, Saim Ayub & Mohamed Haris to play at CPL 2023

Three teams have confirmed their fifth overseas player ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting will be joining the Jamaica Tallawahs. Cutting has played at the CPL before with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in 2018. With experience in the best T20 leagues around the world, he will bring power batting and skillful bowling to the Tallawahs lineup.

Tristan Stubbs will be joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. A powerful batter who has recently broken into the South African international team, Stubbs has experience of playing in T20 leagues in England, India, and his native South Africa. This exciting talent will bring firepower to the Patriot’s team.

Saim Ayub will join the Guyana Amazon Warriors, an international batter for Pakistan in T20 International cricket. With a proven track record of success, he will be a real boost for the Amazon Warriors.

The Amazon Warriors have also announced that Rahmanullah Gurbaz will not be available for some of this year’s CPL due to international commitments. Gurbaz will be replaced by Pakistan international Mohammad Haris for that period.