Bees attack students at Tutorial Academy Secondary School

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) had to be called in to a beehive situated near the Tutorial Academy Secondary School after some of the students there were attacked by bees.

Some of the bees from the hive

The incident occurred this morning and forced classes to be dismissed.

According to information reaching this publication, the injuries sustained by the students are not serious.

GLDA officials removing the bees

The beehive is located in some bushes beyond the school fence at Savannah Park, Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Photos and reporting by: Andrew Carmichael

NewsAmericasNow.com