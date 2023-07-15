Beenie Man, Skeng, Teejay Honors Burna Boy At Birthday Bash In Jamaica

Burna Boy had a grand beach birthday party as he mingled with Jamaican celebrities and learned to do the “Drift” dance taking Jamaica by storm.

Photos and videos from the event show Burna Boy on stage with the likes of Asafa Powell, Beenie Man, Laa Lee Ranks, and Teejay, who showed them how to perform the dance move. In one video, Teejay is called to the stage set up at Pearch Beach in Ocho Rios, and he wastes no time calling Beenie Man and Burna Boy to the stage to dancehall along with him.

Beenie Man also grabs the mic as he deejays, “Move yuh face… Teejay, Laa Lee longside Asafa them a do the Drif’, Look pan Burna Boy, him come from Africa for his birthday.”

At one point, Beenie Man, who clearly can’t keep up with the dancing jokes, “Me nah do no dance side a man…mi a bad man, mi do mi own dance.”

The African Giant’s birthday was festive with performances from Skeng and Tommy Lee Sparta, who performed their hit single, “Protocol” which was well received by the throng of fans who converged at the venue. Tommy Lee Sparta also performed his hit “Buss A Blank” as he urged the patrons who were straight from the day they were born to ‘buss a blanka.’

Skeng also performed “Gvman Shift,” while Burna Boy is seen belting out the lyrics as he hops about the stage in excitement.

The birthday party went into the night as Beenie Man performed his hit songs “Sim Simma” and “Romie.” The artiste also hailed Tommy Lee, who was just released from prison after serving three years in jail for possession of a firearm.

“Yuh know Tommy Lee is in the house people, the superstar is in the house…wave unu hand,” he told the crowd.