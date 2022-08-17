‘Because We Care’ cash grant: Second phase distribution set for Thursday

A parent receiving the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant during the first phase

The Ministry of Education will be conducting the second phase of distribution for the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant this week.

This phase will focus on two categories of beneficiaries; those parents who were unable to visit the respective distribution site during the initial phase and therefore could not uplift the grant and those parents whose child’s name did not appear on the list even though they are properly registered at their respective school.

The second phase of distribution will take place on Thursday, August 18, 2022,across Guyana at identified distribution centres. We encourage those parents whofall within one of the two categories above to make every effort to uplift the grant orto authorize a trusted individual to do so on their behalf.

Parents or guardians must present a valid form of identification such as theirNational Identification Card, passport or driver’s license. Parents or guardians whodo not possess a form of identification must be identified by a community leader, ateacher or the headteacher of the school to be the parent or guardian of the child. Ifsomeone is being authorized to uplift the grant, they need to present a valid form ofidentification and the letter of authorization.

This exercise is necessary to allow those parents who genuinely could not have madeit on the initial date to uplift the grant and to ensure that the children whose nameswere missing on their school’s list are not disenfranchised. The Ministry of Educationis happy to give this grant to students for their education so that they can be betterprepared for the new school year.