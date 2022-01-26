“Because We Care” cash grant increased to $25,000

In recognising that there is “no greater investment that can be made than investing in young people”, the Guyana Government has announced an increase of uniform allowance from $4,000 to $5,000 per child.

This will place $200 million of disposable income in the homes of 200,150 children attending both public and private school, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has said.

In addition, the “Because We Care” Cash Grants will be increased from $15,000 to $25,000 per child. This will place an additional amount of $2 billion in the homes of 200,150 children attending both public and private school.