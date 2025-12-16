Be wary of ‘greener pastures’ – Indar urges new aeronautical engineers to serve local aviation sector

Highlighting that the local aviation sector is reaching new heights and will require a growing workforce, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar has urged newly graduated aeronautical engineers to think twice before pursuing seemingly greener pastures.

On Friday, 22 students graduated from the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School, Guyana’s only aircraft maintenance training organisation.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Indar pointed to a growing trend of aviation professionals leaving for greener pastures, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

However, he urged the graduating batch to think twice before making such a move, noting that sometimes, a higher salary is not always more important.

In fact, he cautioned aviation professionals against becoming “another brick in the wall” at a company that may be paying a higher salary.

“If a director of a company…they’re working a good salary, let’s say about US$8000 a month, and somebody picks them up and say I’ll give you US$12,000 a month. But the job you’re going to do is less important than the company you’re going to, to become another brick in the wall, means you have no meaningful contribution to give, you cannot effect seismic change in that organisation…so you have to ask yourself, where do you want [to be], you have to strike that balance,” Indar said.

Last year, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had bemoaned that the local aviation industry is losing workers to the oil and gas sector.

A few months ago, President Dr Irfaan Ali had estimated that 1,500 workers will be needed to fill various vacancies within the sector in next three years.

Minister Indar pointed out that with new, modern airports being established in Lethem and Rose Hall, as well as a new terminal at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), the need for aviation professionals will tremendously increase.

“The aviation sector needs you. It needs you because this sector is growing at a rapid rate,” he said, pointing out that for the first time in Guyana’s history, there are over 100 aircraft registered with the GCAA.

Minister Indar emphasised that the goal is to make Guyana a regional aviation hub.

“Long gone are the days where Panama takes the lion’s share of the market, or Trinidad or Barbados. We have to position ourselves,” he posited.

Recently, the government launched the Guyana Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) Programme, with Guyana rolling out CARICOM’s first-ever Air Transport Cadet Programme, targeting students ages 11 to 16 through aviation-focused extracurricular activities, and offering vocational and professional training for those 16 and older.