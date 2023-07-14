Be wary of bag storage, visa photo vendors – US Embassy

Applicants visiting the US Embassy are urged to exercise caution when approached by bag storage and visa photo vendors operating outside its Duke Street, Georgetown building and surrounding areas.

“The Embassy has no affiliation with these vendors. If you choose to leave your belongings with a third-party, you do so at your own risk,” the Embassy posted on its Facebook page.

“The safest practice is to leave all prohibited items and large bags at home and come to the Embassy with just your application documents and a small purse/wallet. You should also consider the cost of taking a visa photo at a photo studio versus a mobile unit in advance,” the Embassy suggested.

As a reminder, please see our list of prohibited items at: https://gy.usembassy.gov/u-s…/passports/prohibited-items/.

Being prepared will help expedite your entry into the Embassy.