Be mindful of profound lessons inherent in the Easter Story – Pres Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali attended the Good Friday Service at the Revealed Word Christian Centre at William Street, Kitty

See below for the Message of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on the occasion of Easter 2024:

I am pleased to extend Easter greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to our Christian community, for whom this is the most joyous season in their liturgical calendar.

Easter is central to the Christian faith. The story of Easter celebrates Christ’s Resurrection, heralding a time of profound significance for the Christian community. Easter resonates with the promise of redemption and the triumph of love over sin and death.

It is written in the Holy Bible [ Romans 5:8]: “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

For Christians, Christ’s sacrifice at Calvary is a manifestation of divine love, redemption, and reconciliation, offering hope and salvation to believers across generations. It underscores the power of forgiveness, inspiring individuals to seek repentance and strive for spiritual growth. It is a reminder to believers of the transformative power of selfless love.

The story of Christ’s crucifixion is a narrative that speaks to the deepest yearnings of the human spirit. The triumph of Calvary offers solace in times of trial. It reaffirms the belief that even in the grimmest of times, hope will prevail.

The extended Easter weekend in Guyana is punctuated by activities reflecting our traditions. Families gather in open spaces, parks, and beaches for kite-flying, picnics and other outdoor fun activities. The Bartica Regatta, held annually during Easter weekend, is a spectacular showcase of boat races, water sports, and cultural performances. The Rupununi Rodeo, in the heart of Guyana’s hinterland, is a thrilling display of horsemanship, cattle wrangling, and traditional indigenous festivities, attracting visitors from near and far.

As you partake in the festivities of this long Easter weekend, I urge you to embrace the opportunity to strengthen familial ties, foster friendships, and show our support to the less fortunate. Let us also be ever mindful of the profound lessons inherent in the Easter Story – lessons of self-sacrifice, compassion, forgiveness, and reconciliation – and let them guide our interactions with one another.

May this Easter be a time of reflection and renewal as we draw inspiration from the enduring message of love and redemption heralded by the Resurrection!

A joyous and blessed Easter to all! Happy Easter!