BCC classes to resume as planned Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
BCC classes to resume as planned Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

BCC classes to resume as planned Loop Barbados

Breaking News

BCC classes to resume as planned

UPDATE: Face-to-face school back on; Transport Board resolution found

Brittons Hill FC take open day win versus Empire SC

Pet Moms and Dads: Why neuter? Time to help prevent overpopulation

Slight dust haze visible across Barbados

PSV operators told no speeding, overloading, detours during bus strike

UPDATE: Missing Lucian toddler caught on camera near the beach

CXC Biology exam sitters affected by Transport Board strike action

Schools closed island wide due to Transport Board industrial action

Family, Motorsport, Biker communities bid farewell to ‘Hally’

Tuesday Jan 24

24?C
Barbados News
Loop News

13 hrs ago

BCC classes on as planned

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Classes are the Barbados Community College (BCC) will return as planned on January 24, 2022.

Despite the Transport Board work stoppage, principal Annette Alleyne said that their plans were undisturbed on January 23.

See also

Students are asked to review their time tables to note if there class resumes in the face-to-face or online format, as some subjects are still being taught using a hybrid system.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

BCC classes to resume as planned

Sport

NBA: Bucks rout Pistons 150-130 as Giannis, Middleton return

Barbados News

UPDATE: Face-to-face school back on; Transport Board resolution found

NewsAmericasNow.com