BCC classes to resume as planned Loop Barbados

BCC classes to resume as planned
Tuesday Jan 24
13 hrs ago
BCC classes on as planned
Classes are the Barbados Community College (BCC) will return as planned on January 24, 2022.
Despite the Transport Board work stoppage, principal Annette Alleyne said that their plans were undisturbed on January 23.
Students are asked to review their time tables to note if there class resumes in the face-to-face or online format, as some subjects are still being taught using a hybrid system.
