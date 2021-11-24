Bayern Munich stars test positive for Covid-19 as club grapples with virus

The content originally appeared on: CNN



Later on Wednesday, Bayern confirmed that Kimmich had also tested posted and was self-isolating at home. Kimmich was "doing well," according to the Bundesliga club. "The FC Bayern forward is self-isolating at home in accordance with the relevant health authorities and doing well under the circumstances," said the German club on its website, referring to Choupo-Moting.

The Bayern duo’s positive results comes as the club grapples with a number of players quarantining due to coronavirus amid Germany’s deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

Choupo-Moting, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Michael Cuisance entered quarantine after a contact person tested positive for Covid-19, according to Bayern on Sunday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed he might only have 13 outfield players available.