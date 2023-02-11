Battle on for $800,000 prize in Calypso Monarch competition

Black Immigrant Daily News

Heaven “Snakey” Charles during his winning performance at the Young Kings competition, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Tuesday. Charles is among the 40 Calypso Monarch semi-finalists at Calypso Fiesta. – ROGER JACOB

Calypsonians in the finals of the National Calypso Monarch competition will be competing for an $800,000 prize –$500,000 cash and a car valued at $300,000.

The second-place winner will walk away with $500,000 and there is a $350,000 cash award for third place.

The first prize was scaled down from a record $2 million in 2011, then reduced to $1 million by 2016 and $700,000 in 2017. It was then increased to $800,000 in the 2019 and 2020 competitions. In the 2022 taste of Carnival, the Calypso Monarch prize was set at $200,000.

The 2023 prizes were announced on Thursday, during the draw for positions for the 40 calypsonians who will perform at the Calypso Fiesta (the semi-finals) this Saturday at the newly refurbished Skinner Park in San Fernando.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) said each participant would receive an appearance fee” of $6,500.

TUCO interim public relations officer Rondell Donawa, during the briefing at Kaiso House, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, promised a grand show. He said, “We will see the magnificent Skinner Park transform into a calypso revolution.”

The last competition was held in 2020 when Terri Lyons was crowned winner after a powerful delivery of her social and political commentary Obeah.

At this weekend’s semi-finals, Kevin Dodds will open the show, performing Right or Wrong. Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osouna’s performance will come closer to the end of the show, at position 33.

Tobago Calypso Monarch 2022 champ Nicole Thomas will take the stage at position 39.

Donald O’Connor and his son Duane will perform in positions 32 and 34 respectively.

Young King 2023 Heaven “Snakey” Charles will also be competing. Charles hopes his Young King-winning What Yuh Need Again Trinbago will also sway the judges on Saturday to gain him a spot in the finals.

Olatunji Yearwood will be performing his popular groovy hit for Carnival 2023, Engine Room, at position 37.

