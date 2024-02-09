Bath Settlement resident nabbed with 92lbs of ganja

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Acting on intelligence received at around 20:30 hrs last night, Police ranks from the Mahaicony Police Station intercepted a motor car (PVV 1495), parked on the southern side of Now or Never Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, facing West.

The driver and registered owner, Ramlall Ramdihal called ‘Jack’, a 38-year-old Field Supervisor of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, was the lone occupant in the car. He was questioned and could not provide a reasonable answer for being there. The ranks then conducted a search in the vehicle in his presence and found three (3) bulky white salt bags in the car trunk.

The bags all contained parcels wrapped with suspected cannabis.** Bag 1 contained eight (😎 parcels.** Bag 2 contained four (4) parcels.** Bag 3 contained three (3) parcels.

Ramdihal was told of the offence committed, arrested and cautioned.

He claimed that he was told to pick up the three bags at No. 30 Village and take them to Georgetown where he will be paid. However, he refused to disclose who he collected the bags from.

Ramdihal, along with the bags with suspected narcotics and motor car were escorted to the Mahaicony Police Station. On arrival, the fifteen (15) parcels of suspected cannabis were weighed in his presence and amounted to 92 lbs or 41.768 kgs.

Ramdihal remains in Police custody.