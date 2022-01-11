Basketball Star Dylan Gonzalez Shares Trey Songz Rape Gave Her PTSD

Basketball Star Dylan Gonzalez on Tuesday broke her silence after her shocking claim that she was raped by Trey Songz.

The former WNBA player had, on December 30th, made the bold accusation where she said, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year,” before going silent.

Since then, Songz has been a defendant in the court of public opinion while Gonzalez remained quiet.

Gonzalez released a statement on Instagram on Tuesday which said that Songz raped her at a Las Vegas Hotel, and she now has PTSD because of the incident, and when others also claim they are raped by the singer.

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Song, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.”

The statement continued, “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone. I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

Gonzalez has not said if she has reported the matter to the police, but she said she was considering her legal options.

“At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration, and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”

Trey Songz has not reacted to the accusations as yet, but this would make three women who have accused the singer of sexual assault or sexual misconduct over the last 12 months.

In November last year, police launched an investigation in Las Vegas after a woman claimed that the R&B crooner sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Sin City.

In 2020, Trey Songz was hit with a $10 million lawsuit by a female who claimed that he sexually assaulted her at a Miami nightclub.

“[Songz] sexually assaulted and battered Jane Doe by proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into Jane Doe’s vagina without her consent or permission,” the lawsuit reads.

Trey Songz tweet about a similar accusation in 2018.