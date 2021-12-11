Basil Williams drops out of PNCR leadership race

Former PNCR Chairman Basil Williams

Some two weeks after announcing that he will be accepting the nomination to run for the leadership post of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Basil Williams, who is the immediate past Chairman of the party and had as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs under the APNU/AFC administration, has now pulled out of the race.

Williams made this announcement in a brief statement today, when the PNCR 21st Biennial Congress was initially scheduled.

The party said Congress will now be held next Saturday, December 18, 2021, saying that this move was in the interest of “ensuring transparency, democracy and fairness to all its members, delegates and officials”.

SEE BELOW FOR A STATEMENT FROM BASIL WILLIAMS:

Comrades all, I indicated in my interview with Globespan a few months ago and in my Press Statement of November 26, 2021 in relation to any decision to run for the post of Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) at its upcoming 21st Biennial Delegates Congress that, “if nominated I would then consider whether the circumstances allow for me to contest.”

After nominations closed on November 12, 2021, I was informed by way of letter on November 17, 202,1 that I was nominated for three positions including that of Leader. These positions are to serve on the Central Executive Committee of the PNCR.

I have examined all the circumstances and my team and I have decided that we will not engage in the contest at this time.

Yours Faithfully,

Basil Williams SC

Immediate Past Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)

Former Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs