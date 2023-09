The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Sections of the Bartica Stelling, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have collapsed during strong winds earlier this afternoon.

INews was informed that works were ongoing at the facility at the time of the collapse but workers escaped unharmed.

However, a car that was parked nearby received damages.

Works are currently ongoing to clear the area of the debris, to ensure a smooth flow of traffic when the ferry arrives tomorrow morning.