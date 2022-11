The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Yusuf Hinds, 26, of Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has been granted bail in the sum of $150,000 after he was charged for raping an underaged girl.

Hinds appeared before the Bartica Magistrate Court on Tuesday where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that the girl was raped between October 1 and 7, 2022.

Hinds was placed on bail and the batter was adjourned to November 21.