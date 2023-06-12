Bartica man dies in mining pit accident

A miner of Goshen Village, Bartica, Essequibo River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was on Sunday killed after the mining pit in which he was working collapsed at Quartzstone Backdam.

Dead is 28-year-old Oniel Richardson.

Police stated that on the day in question at about 13:00h, the now-dead man’s cousin and an associate made checks for him but only found his detector partially buried without him in sight. He was reportedly self-employed as a detector in search of gold.

“Suspecting the worse, they began digging and later found the motionless body of the victim beneath a heap of loom. The body was removed and the Police were notified,” a release from the Police stated.

Upon arriving at the scene, the man’s body was seen lying above an old dug-out pit next to a wall of sand that appeared to have collapsed.

His body was transported to the Bartica Regional Mortuary and then to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour where a post-mortem will be conducted.

Police are investigating the incident.