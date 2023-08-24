Bartica man beaten to death

A 34-year-old businessman has been taken into custody for allegedly hammering a man to death last evening.

Dead is Mark Braithwaite, a 40-year-old of Four Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Investigations thus far revealed that the suspect’s father, a 63-year-old from Second Avenue Bartica, owns and operates a Blast Gaming Centre at the said location.

On the night in question, the suspect was left in charge of the gaming centre while the victim, a regular customer, was playing at one of the slot machines.

This suspect and Braithwaite had a misunderstanding over alcohol spilling on the countertop, and during the argument, the suspect scolded Braithwaite about the incident.

Braithwaite then armed himself with several glass bottles that were nearby and began hurling them at the suspect, who was in the bar behind the counter.

The suspect armed himself with a hammer and went behind Braithwaite, who at this time had made his way to the front of the gaming centre. The suspect then dealt him blows to his head and face.

Braithwaite fell to the ground and remained motionless. He was taken to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined, and blunt wounds were observed to the right jaw area, above the right eye and to the forehead.

The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody.