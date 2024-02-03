Bartica man arrested with illegal ammo

The illegal ammunition found on the suspect

Police in Regional Division Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a male resident of Bartica after he was found in possession of several rounds of illegal ammunition. The discovery was made sometime around 01:30hrs this morning. According to police reports, ranks were on mobile patrol duties and while in the vicinity of 3rd Avenue Bartica, they observed a heavily tinted Rush motor vehicle (PVV 3605).

The vehicle was stopped and the ranks observed Richard Kissoon, a 27-year-old Miner of Bartica, to be the Driver and the only occupant of the vehicle. The ranks then requested to conduct a search for illegal items to which he agreed.

One of the ranks searched the suspect and found a bulky parcel wrapped in white paper and transparent scotch tape in his right hand. The officer opened the parcel and found 15 rounds of .32 Ammunition.