Bartica businessman remanded for unlawful possession of ammo

Carl Reddy, a 57-year-old businessman of Second Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was arrested on Friday last at Kumung Kumung Landing, Puruni River, and charged today for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition without License.

He appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court this morning before Magistrate Crystal Lambert where the charge was read to him and he pleaded not guilty. He was remanded to prison and matter will be recalled on January 19, 2024.

On Friday, December 22, 2023, between 18:30hrs and 20:00hrs, Police in Regional Division Seven conducted an operation at Kumung Kumung Landing during which several shops and persons were searched.

During the operation, the ranks intercepted motorcar PTT 3770 which is owned and driven by Reddy, also known as ‘Brother Carl’.

A search was conducted on Reddy and his vehicle and the following rounds of ammunition were found:

** Thirty 20-gauge cartridges** Twenty 16-gauge cartridges** Fifty-seven 12-gauge cartridges** One hundred and thirty .32 rounds** Twenty-nine .38 Special rounds** One hundred and eleven 9MM rounds** Forty-nine .40 rounds** Two .25 rounds

Also in the vehicle was a 12-gauge browning single-barrel shotgun, for which Reddy produced a license.