Bartica businessman remanded for murder of customer

Raymond Rupnarine and Mark Braithwaite

Raymond Rupnarine, a 35-year-old businessman of Lot 30 Second Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was today charged with murder when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Christel Lambert.

He is accused of murdering Mark Braithwaite, 40, on August 23, 2023 at Second Avenue, Bartica. The accused was not required to plead and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to September 29, 2023.

It was reported that Braithwaite of Four Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica was hammered to death during an argument with a businessman over spilled drink. That incident occurred at the Blast Gaming Centre at Second Avenue, Bartica.

Police had disclosed that the gaming shop is operated by a 63-year-old businessman, but on the night in question, his son, Raymond Rupnarine, was in charge of the operations.

At around 19:45hrs, the young businessman and Braithwaite, who had been a regular customer, had had an argument over the spilling of alcohol on a countertop. Police said Braithwaite reportedly armed himself with several glass bottles, and began hurling them at the businessman, who was in the bar behind a counter.

In turn, the businessman armed himself with a hammer and reportedly chased after Braithwaite. He reportedly dealt blows to Braithwaite’s head and face, and Braithwaite fell to the ground and remained motionless, but was later taken to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The body was examined, and blunt wounds were observed to the right jaw area, above the right eye, and to the forehead.

The suspect was arrested, but was later released on station bail in the amount of $1 million. According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), his release is in keeping with the advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack.