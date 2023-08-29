Bartica businessman released on $1M bail for hammering customer to death

Victim: Mark Braithwaite [Photo released by Attorney Darren Wade]

The 34-year-old businessman from Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), who was arrested for hammering a customer to death last Wednesday, has been released on $1 million cash bail.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), this was in keeping with advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack.

“…the suspect was released on $1,000,000 cash bail on Saturday based on advise received from the DPP, while further investigations are ongoing,” police spokesperson Mark Ramotar revealed today.

Reports are that 40-year-old Mark Braithwaite of Four Miles Housing Scheme was killed at a gaming shop located at Second Avenue, Bartica, after the businessman armed himself with a hammer and dealt him several blows to his head.

The incident occurred at about 19:45h on August 23, at Blast Gaming Center, which is owned and operated by the suspect’s 63-year-old father.

On the day in question, the man’s son was left in charge of the gaming centre while the victim, a regular customer, was playing at one of the slot machines.

Police had related that the two had a misunderstanding over alcohol spilling on the countertop, and during the argument, the suspect scolded Braithwaite.

Police added that Braithwaite then armed himself with several glass bottles that were nearby and began hurling them at the suspect, who was in the bar behind the counter.

The suspect armed himself with a hammer and went behind Braithwaite, who at this time had made his way to the front of the gaming centre, where he dealt him blows to his head and face.

Braithwaite fell to the ground and remained motionless. He was taken to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

The body was examined, and blunt wounds were observed to the right jaw area, above the right eye and to the forehead.