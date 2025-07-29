PPP/C looking to conduct second oil block auction next year ERC meets with Carter Center on 2025 elections Guyana hands over new residence to CARICOM Secretary-General Govt part-time workers will not stay at one level - Pres. Ali 18-Y-O arrested over fatal shooting of 16-Y-O Fmr GTU Head lauds progress in education sector under PPP/C, cautions against unsustainable promises
Entertainment News

Barrington Levy’s ‘Sweet Reggae Music 2.0’ Spins Onto Vinyl This Month 

06 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on News Americas Now.
Promote your business with NAN

By ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Aug. 6, 2025: Reggae fans, get ready to drop the needle on something legendary. Barrington Levy’s Sweet Reggae Music 2.0 is finally getting the full vinyl treatment, with a release date set for August 22. The project is now available for pre-order, with advance downloads of select tracks also up for grabs.

new-barrington-levy-album-to-drop

Cut loud and proud on 100% black vinyl, this curated collection blends much sought-after sound system anthems with some of Levy’s most beloved dancehall hits—including “Teach the Youth,” “Mini Bus,” and “Mary Long Tongue.” For crate diggers and longtime fans alike, Sweet Reggae Music 2.0 marks the only LP appearance of cult favorites like “Whom Shall I Be Afraid Of,” “Praise His Name,” and “Pon Your Toe.”

This is not just a reissue – it’s a celebration of a golden age in Jamaican music where Barrington Levy reigned as the undisputed lord of the dancehall. His voice, unmistakable in tone and power, helped shape the sonic identity of 1980s and ‘90s reggae and dancehall culture. These songs are the backbone of that legacy.

About the Artist
Barrington Ainsworth Levy is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall icon known for his distinctive vocals and commanding stage presence. Born in Clarendon, Jamaica in 1964, Levy began his musical journey in the late 1970s as one half of the Mighty Multitude – a short-lived duo he formed with his cousin. But it was his solo breakout at just 14 years old with the single “A Long Time Since We Don’t Have No Love” that marked the start of a career destined for greatness.

Over the decades, Levy’s catalog has become essential listening for fans of conscious reggae and raw dancehall alike. Tracks like “Under Mi Sensi,” “Here I Come,” and “Murderer” are timeless staples in DJ sets around the world. Sweet Reggae Music 2.0 continues this legacy, bringing deep cuts and global anthems together for a new generation of vinyl lovers.

Whether you’re a longtime soundman or a new listener discovering Barrington Levy’s magic, this release is one to own.

🎧 LISTEN HERE EXCLUSIVELY

 

Support us

Related News

01 August 2025

Caribbeantales International Film Festival Celebrates 20 Years Of Big Vibes, Big Stories A...

04 August 2025

When The Village Births Fire 

05 August 2025

Caribbean Carnival 2025 Takes Over Toronto In A Dazzling Display Of Mas and Music 

29 July 2025

Beres Hammond Announces 2025 U.S. Tour 