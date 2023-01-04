Barbados Reparations Deputy slams British media for yellow journalism Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbados is not presently going after Benedict Cumberbatch for slavery reparations.

Sections of the British media are being dragged over hot coals for a “campaign of deceptive and misleading British ‘yellow journalism’.”

National Task Force on Reparations Deputy Chairperson David Comissiong admonished Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper after he was purposely misquoted in a news article. He said that it is apparent the newspaper “has commenced upon a mission to concoct its own narrative about Barbados’ Reparations Campaign.”

that answer is reported as my having asserted that Barbados has not ruled out pursuing a Reparations claim

He said that the Daily Telegraph’s “modus operandi seems to be to interview Barbadian parties associated with the Reparations Campaign and then to quote answers out of context, thereby effectively putting words in one’s mouth.”

Benedict Cumberbatch not a target for reparations at this time

With a slew of articles popping up about Barbados pursuing the actor for reparations payments, Comissiong is definitively stating that such is erroneous at this juncture.

He said that this was a clear example of how the Daily Telegraph is misleading persons and subsequently, many media have followed up with similar or related articles targeting Cumberbatch best known for his role as Doctor Strange on the big screen.

Comissiong clarified in a press statement this week, “the Daily Telegraph journalist ask[ed] me if Barbados intends to pursue a Reparations claim against the family of someone named Benedict Cumberbatch, and when one answers that one does not know who Benedict Cumberbatch is nor anything about his family’s supposed involvement in slavery in Barbados, that answer is reported as my having asserted that Barbados has not ruled out pursuing a Reparations claim against Mr Cumberbatch and his family!

“And then suddenly there is a big international news story about Barbados pursuing a Reparations claim against the said Benedict Cumberbatch!”

The Deputy Chair adamantly stressed that “To date, neither CARICOM nor Barbados has officially leveled a Reparations claim against a European family.”

