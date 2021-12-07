Barbados PM Mia Mottley wins UN’s top environmental award for defence of islands

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Barbados PM Mia Mottley wins UN’s top environmental award for defence of islands
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
The prime minister of Barbados has been awarded the UN’s highest environmental honour for her work highlighting the threat from rising sea levels to small islands around the world. Mia Mottley was …