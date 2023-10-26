Banks DIH, Oasis Café & Mantra throw support behind GTT Invitational 2023 Golf Tourney

LGC VP Brian Hackett receives the sponsorship cheques from a representative of Banks DIH, Oasis Café Proprietor William Walker and a representative of Mantra Entertainment Centre

As the time draws closer to one of the biggest golfing events in Guyana, Banks DIH, Oasis Café, and Mantra Entertainment Centre have thrown their support behind the GTT Business Solutions Invitational Golf Tournament, which is set to take place this weekend at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Banks DIH, under their 6 Degree North wine and Tropical Mist Water, will be the prime beverage at the tournament.

The players will be refreshed by Tropical Mist throughout the tournament as they battle for glory over the two days of action.

Oasis Café with their Aristea Wine, Sauvignon Blanc 2020, will be the primary partner in hosting the cocktail reception for the players and guests.

Meanwhile, Mantra will be entertaining the guests, with their expert bar staff to guarantee a pleasant evening.

LGC Vice President Brian Hackett in a statement said, “The LGC is pleased that the giants in the commercial sphere are throwing their weight behind Guyana’s premiere golf tournament, which is the single most important tournament of the year. The best golfers will be out, as far as Colombia and Fiji who have already registered. So, we have a significant number of players participating to ensure that this tournament becomes the biggest and best tournament in Guyana. All the best players will be gathered at the LGC, we will be showcasing talent, the LGC and its hospitality.”

Hackett also noted that the grounds are in immaculate condition, the fairways are dry and the club is doing their best to ensure the greens are shine so that the players will have exceptional performances on the course. He further relayed that the course is going to be challenging. The greens are going to be tough to control. However, he is optimistic that the experts will find a way to perform well in these conditions.

The LGC will begin with a welcome and cocktail ceremony on Friday, October 27, along with a practice session during the day.

The event is expected to draw over 70 participants from Guyana, the USA, Canada, Suriname, and Barbados, competing in both male and female categories.

The tournament is limited to 72 players. The format of the game is expected to be medal play by flights (ladies and men), with prizes being won for each flight.