Bank teller, school teacher charged for ‘fraudulent withdrawal’ from Republic Bank

Donna Edwards, a 44-year-old school teacher of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown and Tyrell Davis, a 19-year-old bank teller of Wismar, Linden were arrested on November 20 and 22, respectively, by a Detective from the CID Headquarters and charged today with the offence:

** Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Contrary to Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, to wit Demanding Property upon a Forged Instrument, Contrary to Section 278(b) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

Davis, the teller from Republic Bank’s Linden Branch who processed the transaction, when speaking to investigators under caution, confessed to facilitating the transaction by neglecting the Bank’s procedure and paying out the money to Donna Edwards.

He was contacted by a friend (name withheld) to assist in facilitating the fraudulent withdrawal, for which he (Davis) was allegedly paid $300,000.

Davis and Edwards appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court today and pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were both remanded to prison. The case was postponed to December 4.