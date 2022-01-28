Bank of Guyana to introduce $2000 currency note

The Bank of Guyana plans to introduce a $2000 bill. Specimens have already been sent to commercial banks.

The introduction of this new note is in commemoration of the country’s 55 years of independence. It is expected to be officially put into circulation in two weeks.

INews understands that the new denomination will be printed on a substrate called polymer, already popular around the world for its security features, durability, cleanliness and lower impact on the environment.

The new banknote will feature the Guyanese flag reflecting the country’s identity, the Wai-Wai pattern in respect of the country’s cultural heritage, and the message of One Guyana.