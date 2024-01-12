Bandit shot by police after burglary; suspect recently released from prison

L-R: Patrick Mc Rae and Antwan Sampson

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged burglary committed on the dwelling house of Dion Thompson, a 55-year-old Chef of Samatta Point, Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, which occurred between 21:00hrs last night and 04:30hrs this morning.

One of the two suspects Patrick Mc Rae, a 22-year-old from Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was captured by Police, and the stolen articles were recovered. The other suspect, Antwan Sampson, a 19-year-old from Kaneville, EBD, is on the run. Both suspects were previously charged and convicted of Larceny, and they were recently released from prison.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim resides at the above-mentioned address with her family in a two-storey concrete building. At about 21:00 hrs last night, she locked and secured her home and retired to bed. At about 04:30 hrs this morning, the woman was aroused by a sound coming from inside the upper flat of her home. She exited her bedroom and saw the two suspects, without face masks, inside her home.

The woman said she shouted “Thief…Thief”, after which the two suspects made good their escape through a window that was opened. The victim stated that she observed that her music set (four speaker boxes) and remote control system valued at $100,000 along with her Samsung cellphone valued at $70,000, were missing.

She called the Police and ranks, who were on motor vehicle patrol nearby, responded to the robbery report within three minutes.

The Police ranks saw the two suspects with the music set/system escaping on foot. One of the ranks stopped the motor vehicle and exited. As they were in the process of approaching the two suspects, who were a short distance away on foot, one of the suspects discharged several rounds towards the Police.

The ranks returned fire, which resulted in one of the suspects, Tyrone Mc Rae, being shot and caught. The other suspect Antwan Sampson, made good his escape.

The music box, the control system along with the victim’s Samsung cellphone were recovered.

The suspect Tyrone McRae was escorted to Diamond Diagnostic Center where he was seen and medically examined by Doctor Barker, who admitted him as a patient, nursing a gunshot injury to his shoulder. He was later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he remains a patient.

Police are looking for the other suspect but he is yet to be located. The spent shells were also recovered from the scene. Investigations continue.