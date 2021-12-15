Bandit discharges gun after robbing Linden businessman

A 37-year-old businessman of Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was during the wee hours of today robbed by two men, one of whom was armed with a gun.

The businessman was robbed of $200,000 in cash, a gold chain valued $190,000, a gold ring valued $130,000, and a cellular phone valued $120,000.

Reports are that the businessman had secured his business place in the Mackenzie Market at around 21:00h on Tuesday and then he went to a wake which was being held some 70 metres from his home.

At around 01:20h today as he was heading him, the businessman was accosted by one of the bandits who held him at gunpoint and ordered him to lie on the ground.

The second bandit appeared and together, they relieved the businessman of his valuables.

At this time, the victim’s cousin walked into the yard and saw the commotion and he too was instructed to lay on the ground.

The bandits then made their escape and in so doing, the gunman discharged a round in the air.

Investigations are ongoing.