“Bad Boys” actor announces plans to produce films in Guyana

The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport recently hosted an interactive session at the National Cultural Centre with “Bad Boys” actor Jacob Scipio and key stakeholders from Guyana’s film industry. The engagement provided an opportunity for local industry professionals to ask important questions and to discuss avenues for collaboration and growth within the creative sector.

In alignment with his goals to promote and contribute to the development of Guyana, Scipio announced plans to produce films in Guyana while sharing his extensive industry knowledge to support aspiring actors, actresses and filmmakers.

In addition, Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles S. Ramson MP, held a meeting with Scipio and his brother Zach to discuss developing partnerships aimed at advancing both the film and music industries in Guyana.