The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Deon Lalsa

A baby was yesterday found motionless in a pool at his home at D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice (WBB).

Dead is one-year-old Deon Lalsa.

The pool where the discovery was made

Reports are that after the discovery was made, the child was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated.