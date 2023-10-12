Baby found dead in Kamarang River

Hours after he went missing, the body of a one-year-old boy was recovered from the Kamarang River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is Romeil Delgado of Paruima Village, Upper Mazuruni. He went missing at about 18:00hrs yesterday at Top Side Paruima Falls.

His body was later found at around 23:50hrs in the Kamarang River.

The discovery was made by a 51-year-old farmer and member of the Paruima Community Policing Group.

According to Yasmin Delgado, the 21-year-old mother, at about 13:40hrs yesterday, she and her 22-year-old boyfriend, as well as her 26-year-old brother and five children, including her baby, had gone to the Kamarang River to bathe.

Whilst there, Yasmin told her brother to watch over her son, leaving him lying on the sand at the river’s edge while she went to check on her two-year-old daughter, who was sleeping in a hammock about 50ft away.

Yasmin returned to the riverside about five minutes later to check on her son and discovered that he was missing from the landing.

She enquired about the whereabouts of her son from her brother, who told her he did not see him. She also enquired from her boyfriend if he had seen the child, to which he also replied in the negative.

A search party was formed and the baby’s body was eventually recovered.