Baby dies weeks after falling & hitting his head; babysitter detained

Raheem Fung

Police have detained a 28-year-old woman as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of one-year-old Raheem Fung, whom she was babysitting.

The baby’s parents are Rhonda Kortright and Kevin Fung of Circuitville, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The baby was on a life-support machine at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), suffering from multiple head injuries but he died moments ago.

The 28-year-old woman in police custody is the niece of the baby’s father, who resides at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Police explained that during July, the parents agreed to leave their baby in the care and custody of the 28-year-old. The agreement was that she cared for the child from Mondays to Saturdays, due to their busy work schedule.

During the month of August, the niece had contacted the mother and informed that the child had fallen and hit his head. He was taken to the GPHC with a swollen forehead and he was treated and sent away. The child continued being in the care of the 28-year-old.

But on September 15, 2023, at about 19:30hrs, the woman again contacted the mother, this time informing her that the baby had caught a seizure and lost consciousness.

He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center by his mother, where he was examined by a doctor on duty and transferred to GPHC, where he was admitted as a patient in the ICU, on a life-support machine, suffering from multiple head injuries.

He later succumbed to his injuries this afternoon.