Azruddin Mohamed rewards 2nd & 3rd top CSEC performers

Hours after meeting and congratulating Ramoll Baboolall of the Anna Regina Multilateral School, businessman Azruddin Mohamed also met with his schoolmates, Daniel Dowding and Uotam Heeralall both of whom performed exceptionally well at this year’s CSEC.

A. Mohamed with Dowding and his family (Mike Gonsalves photo)

In fact, Heeralall who secured 24 Grade Ones and one Grade Two tied with Baboolall for the most ones at one sitting while Dowding copped 21 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos.

Dowding aspires to become a Marine Biologist or Veterinarian while Heeralall wants to be a surgeon and a politician. The businessman wishes both young men who hail from the Essequibo Coast the best in their future endeavours.

Uotam Heeralall is being greeting by the businessman (Mike Gonsalves photo)

He reiterated that their successes are testimonies that despite someone’s circumstances, with hard work and determination, you can be destined for great things.

In addition, the philanthropist also thanked their parents for supporting them in their academic pursuits and more so, the teachers and all those who played a role in their success.

Mohamed also rewarded the two young men with tokens as incentives for their performance which made their parents, teachers, school, and communities proud.