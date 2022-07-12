Authorities to investigate man who pretended to be doctor

Mikhail McLennan

Authorities are likely to launch an investigation into a situation whereby a man has been pretending to be a medical doctor, Health Advisor Dr Leslie Ramsammy has indicated.

The Guyana Cancer Foundation today made a post on its Facebook Page cautioning persons that Mikhail Tadius McLennan is pretending to be a doctor.

In the statement, the Foundation said there are no records showing he is registered at the Medical Council of Guyana.

According to the GCF’s President Bibi Hassan, McLennan had asked to work with the Foundation some time ago, and she took him on the job as a volunteer. She said after several people, including those from the media, reached out to her, she began investigating the man.

“Persons called to confirm that he is not a doctor. I questioned him about his Medical Degree and he refused to send a copy of it to us. He said he is working as a Medical Officer/Pharmacist at ROK Pharmacy and there is no such Pharmacy that exists,” the woman contended.

In light of her own findings, the Foundation cut all ties with the man. In fact, Hassan made it clear that McLennan is no longer affiliated with the Cancer Foundation.

Hassan also posted photos of the man’s alleged Curriculum Vitae (CV) which indicate that he attended Queen’s College, Texila American University, and the University of Guyana.

The man also claimed he worked at several institutions including the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, the New Amsterdam Family Health Center, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and the ROK Pharmacy.

McLennan initially indicated to several media houses that he is a doctor.

But later in the day, McLennan issued a statement on his Facebook page, apologising and confirming that he is indeed not a medical doctor.

His statement reads: “First off let me start by apologizing to everyone that’s been affected by this. I acknowledge that I made a huge mistake and I would at least try to explain my side. I did start the University of Guyana in 2016 to pursue what was and still is my passion to become a Medical Doctor. My mom was my only means of support and when she got ill and could not support me any longer. I had no choice but to drop out.”

He added: “I did try everything else to make my dream a reality, some of which I’m not so proud of, but when it did not work out, I was too embarrassed to tell some of my closest friends and family of my situation. In my heart and many hearts, I am a doctor because that’s my passion so I did insert myself into circumstances which allowed me more knowledge in this field even if it was not in the classrooms. I know I went too far by calling myself or introducing myself as a doctor and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

INews understands that the actions committed by the man can be considered a criminal offence and that he could be charged accordingly.

When contacted for a comment on the situation, Dr Ramsammy noted that he has since advised the Chief Medical Officer to contact the Medical Council of Guyana on this matter. He explained that the Medical Council has the authority to call in the police to investigate the situation.

“If you don’t act, you will encourage this type of behaviour,” he noted.