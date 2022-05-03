Authorities seize unregistered drugs from pharmacies, private hospital

See full statement from the Government Analyst – Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD):

Citing ongoing concerns about the illegal importation and sale of foreign labelled and unregistered drugs locally, the Government Analyst – Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) embarked on a clampdown in the Georgetown area. A quantity of foreign labelled and unregistered drugs has already been seized and removed from the premises of pharmacies and one private hospital.

The drugs seized are Anafranil, Flomax, Antabus, Diamicron, Coversyl Plus, Buscopan, Voltaren, Avodart, and Proscar. These drugs are used in the treatment of various ailments and diseases. To date, 84 boxes and 526 tablets have already been confiscated.

According to the Food and Drug Act of 1971 and its accompanying Regulations of 1977, all drugs MUST BE registered with the GA-FDD before they can be legally sold on the local market. In addition, each drug being offered for sale must have adequate directions for use in the English Language. Proprietors are warned that it is an OFFENCE to have in possession or offer for sale foreign labelled or unregistered drugs. Consumers should note that unregistered drugs which are lacking regulation in terms of safety, efficacy and quality may cause serious health problems or unpredictable Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs).

Likewise, prescribing non-English labelled drugs may pose a serious health risk to patients.

The GA-FDD will not allow drug proprietors to ignore the Food and Drug legislation that governs the importation and sale of drugs. This department will continue to work assiduously to ensure that drugs meet the importation and sale requirements as we strive to ensure its safety and efficacy.

The department will continue to monitor pharmacies, drug bonds and hospitals countrywide to uncover these violations thereby ensuring that foreign labelled and unregistered drugs DO NOT reach consumers.

These seizures are one of several actions that will be taken as part of a crackdown on non-compliant drug proprietors countrywide. Environmental Health Departments in the various regions will continue this enforcement exercise to ensure that consumers are protected from illegal drug sale practices that may pose a health risk to consumers.