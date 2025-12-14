Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydne

Video shows bystander tackling one of the shooters at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

By Usaid Siddiqui and Fiona Kelliher

Published On 14 Dec 202514 Dec 2025

  • A mass shooting at the Bondi Beach area in the Australian city of Sydney has killed at least nine people and wounded 11, including two police officers, police say.
  • One man believed to be one of the shooters has been killed, while a second alleged shooter is in critical condition, they added.