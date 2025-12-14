World News
Australian PM says ‘shocking’ scenes after reported shooting at Bondi Beach
14 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 14 Dec 202514 Dec 2025
- A mass shooting at the Bondi Beach area in the Australian city of Sydney has killed at least nine people and wounded 11, including two police officers, police say.
- One man believed to be one of the shooters has been killed, while a second alleged shooter is in critical condition, they added.
Related News
02 December 2025
Why is the UK scaling back jury trials, and why is it controversial?
01 December 2025
Bangladesh sentences British MP, Sheikh Hasina’s niece to prison
09 December 2025
‘I belong in my own country’: Syrians celebrate a year after al-Assad
01 December 2025